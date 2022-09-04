LOOK: Kapamilya stars join 'The Rings of Power' launch

MANILA — Several Kapamilya stars joined the launch of "The Rings of Power" by Amazon Prime Video.

In a video posted on Instagram, Anne Curtis posed with stars Karylle, Yael Yuzon, Jericho Rosales, and Donny Pangilinan during the "The Rings of Power" screening.

"Walking through the flower dome made us all feel like we were brought to middle earth. Had the best time with Team (Philippines)!" Curtis said in the caption.

"Thank you @primevideoph ! Time to start streaming! We saw the first 2 eps and I can’t wait to watch the rest of them!!! Sooo good!" she added.

"The Rings of Power" is an American fantasy television series based on the books of J. R. R. Tolkien.

The TV series circles back to the events prior to "The Hobbit" and the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

RELATED VIDEO: