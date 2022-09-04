MANILA - Iñigo Pascual returned to the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday where he performed a special musical surprise.

Along with the G-Force, the singer-actor did a cover of “Sun and Moon.”

Pascual has been staying in the United States for his first Hollywood project. He will be seen in his first major role in the Fox series “Monarch” starring Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon.

“Monarch” follows the story of the Romans, the “first family” of country music in the US.

As Ace, Pascual portrays a third-generation Roman — an adopted son of Nicky (Anna Friel) — who aspires to become a successful singer like his grandparents and mother.

The family drama includes a criminal twist, as hinted in the trailer.

The series will premiere on September 11 on Fox TV.