How 'Idol Philippines’ top 6 performed during 3rd live gala episode

Screenshot from Idol Philippines YouTube channel.

MANILA – The Top 6 contestants of “Idol Philippines” season 2 were announced on Sunday after their solo performances during the show’s live gala episodes this weekend.

Those who made it were Ann Raniel, Bryan Chong, Delly Cuales, Khimo Gumatay, Kice, and Ryssi Avila.

The remaining contestants will continue to compete in the next round.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Here is how each of them performed after being mentored by singer Angeline Quinto and singing hits from Philippine television drama series and movies.

Bryan Chong: "Hindi Kita Iiwan" by Sam Milby

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ryssi Avila: "Rainbow" by South Border

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ann Raniel: "Mangarap Ka" by AfterImage

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Khimo Gumatay: "Hataw Na" by Gary Valenciano

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Kice: "And I Love You So" by Don McLean

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Delly Cuales: "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" by Aegis