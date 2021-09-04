Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

As “Init sa Magdamag” comes down to its final week, actress Yam Concepcion said she believed the series showed courage in tackling domestic abuse.

In an article posted on PUSH, Concepcion took note of the importance of standing up for oneself.

The actress portrays the role of Rita, who was physically abused by her husband, Peterson (JM de Guzman).

In the episode titled “The Battered Wife,” Peterson beat up a pregnant Rita, in the obsessive, mistaken belief that she was having an affair with Tupe (Gerald Anderson).

“I think napakatapang nu’ng show namin kaya talagang I’m very grateful na naging parte ako ng ganitong klaseng teleserye. Kasi na-e-empower ’yung mga kababaihan din,” Concepcion said.

“And it’s nice also kasi ’yung mga battered wife, parang I’m in no position to even speak because never ko ’yan naranasan. And hindi natin alam kung ano ba talaga ang nararamdaman nila. Kasi sila they’re actually really going through it in real life. Napakasakit, ang hirap nu’n, pero you just really have to stand up for yourself.”

After several trending scenes, “Init sa Magdamag” is nearing its conclusion and Concepcion could not help but recall some of the remarkable scenes she did in her first solo lead role in a TV show.

“Actually, ’yung opening scene namin memorable ’yun sa akin. ’Yung sa pilot episode, ’yung nag-aayos ako ng DVDs, simple lang ’yun pero sabi ko sarili ko, ‘Oh my God eto na, first ever teleserye tapos we’re doing the opening shot.’ So that was special for me,” the actress said.

She also made mention of her confrontation scene with De Guzman, which trended on TikTok and the iconic waterfalls scene with Anderson, which was part of the teaser to the series.

“Sa show na ’to hirap na hirap ako. Grabe. Sa lahat kasi puro iyak eh. Ang bibigat nu’ng eksena. At saka never ko pa nagawa ’yung ganitong character,” Concepcion added.

Produced by Star Creatives, “Init sa Magdamag” airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, Jeepney TV, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.