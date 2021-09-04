‘Showtime’ hosts show Amy Perez love on her birthday

Amy Perez celebrated her birthday on 'It's Showtime.' ABS-CBN

“It’s Showtime” hosts showered Amy Perez with love and appreciation, as she celebrated her birthday on the noontime show Saturday.

“Ang hirap talaga lalo tayo rito araw-araw pumapasok tayo para lang makapagpasaya ng madlang pipol. At ’yan ang purpose natin kasi,” Perez, 52, said.

“ ’Yun ang purpose natin makapagpasaya ng maraming tao. Sana lang ma-appreciate natin each and every person na nasa buhay natin ngayon. Kasi may magandang purpose din sila para sa atin.”

The noontime-show hosts each delivered a personal message for Perez, considered the mother figure of the group.

“Tyang, I love you so much lalo na lagi mo ko gina-guide. Tsaka pag may nagawa akong mali pinapayo mo ako agad. Malaking bagay ka dito sa Showtime family.” said Ryan Bang, who also promised the host a free tour in Korea.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Meanwhile, Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz thanked Perez for being there when they needed her.

“Thank you for always praying for us and for taking care of us na para mong anak,” Corpuz said.

Vhong Navarro echoed the same sentiment: “Maraming salamat sa pag-e-extend mo ng family mo sa amin. ’Pag kasama si Tyang Amy, di ka magugutom.”

Ion Perez also gave a touching message to Perez, stressing how she keeps on treating everyone like her own family.

“Simula pumasok ako sa ‘Showtime’, wala kang damdamin kapag di mo naaappreciate si Tyang. Lahat ng ginagawa ni Tyang para sa pamilya talaga,” Perez said.

Meanwhile, comedian and mainstay host Vice Ganda promised his co-host he would take care of her, too.

“Mahal na mahal kita. We are so blessed here every day na kasama ka namin. Iba na ’yung understanding natin, ’yung senyasan natin. I promise to take care of you,” Vice added.

Perez has been part of the “Showtime” family since 2016 but started her career in showbiz in 1984.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC