If there’s one lesson Paulo Avelino has learned from filming the series "Marry Me, Marry You," it would be the importance of winning the hearts of your partner’s family.

In a virtual media conference Friday, the veteran actor acknowledged differences within every family but emphasized on putting an effort to get the family’s approval before marrying someone.

“Pag ikakasal ka, hindi lang 'yung tao ang pakakasalan mo kundi pati 'yung pamilya niya. Maybe it wouldn’t work the way you want, pero people would always appreciate effort to appease, para maligawan mo rin 'yung mga minamahal niya sa buhay,” he said.

“Kasi, kung mahal mo 'yung tao, pati 'yung mga minamahal niya, kasama na 'yun. Kasama mong mamahalin,” Avelino added.

His co-star Janine Gutierrez echoed the same sentiment as she also appreciates when a guy courts her family too, especially her mother Lotlot de Leon.

“Bilang isang babae, isa sa mga pinaka naa-appreciate ko is kapag nililigawan din 'yung pamilya ko. And especially 'yung nanay ko. 'Yung makuha mo 'yung approval ng nanay ko,” she quipped.

Gutierrez’s character, Camille, has three mothers in the story: characters played by Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, and Sunshine Dizon. They took the challenge to raise Camille after her biological mother’s death.

“Si Camille, tatlo pa 'yung nanay. So, 'yun talaga 'yung alam ko na totoo din sa totoong buhay. Kailangan talaga, mahalin din 'yung pamilya mo,” Gutierrez shared.

Expounding more about a different family setup, the award-winning actress explained that a family is not limited to blood relations, citing how she found one from her mother’s friends.

“The family you choose sometimes can be as strong or even stronger than 'yung kapamilya mong kadugo. Minsan naman sa buhay, iba-iba tayo ng sitwasyon sa pamilya natin, pero nabibigyan tayo ng pamilya na napipili natin, whether it be ninang, kaibigan or barkada ng nanay mo,” she said.

“Na-experience ko 'yung sa personal kong buhay na 'yung barkada ng nanay ko, inalagaan kami. Maraming makaka-relate sa ganong sitwasyon.”

Gutierrez and Avelino are starring in the upcoming Kapamilya series, which is set to air starting September 13.

The new ABS-CBN romantic-comedy will follow the airing of inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba” on the Kapamilya Channel.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” also stars Jake Ejercito, Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, Sunshine Dizon, Edu Manzano, Teresa Loyzaga, Lito Pimentel, Joko Diaz, Jett Pangan and many more.

