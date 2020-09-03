WATCH: Vhong Navarro shows off incredible sneakers closet

MANILA — Some of the videos he has posted on his YouTube channel so far have been some very personal stuff, which includes a raw, behind-the-scenes look into shooting an episode of “It’s Showtime,” and a compilation of clips of him and his co-hosts emotionally opening up about how they missed their fans during this pandemic.

And this past week, Vhong Navarro has yet again shared with his fans something very dear to him: an inside look into his sneaker closet.

The 15-minute vlog post has Navarro show off his incredible collection of shoes, including Kobe Bryant signatures from Nike, highly sought-after Yeezy sneakers, and several luxury designer ones.

He also flaunted his pairs from Nike’s Kyrie Irving x “SpongeBob SquarePants” collection, a number of Disney and Nintendo limited kicks, and some personalized shoes that hark back to his movies, “Gagamboy,” “Mr. Suave,” and “Agent X44.”

You can check it out below:

Navarro began his YouTube channel last February, before the country was placed in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He currently has 1.03 million subscribers.