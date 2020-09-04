WATCH: ‘Showtime’ director not spared from ‘Mas Testing’ challenge

‘It’s Showtime’ host Vice Ganda and director Bobet Vidanes share a light moment during the ‘Mas Testing’ segment on Friday. Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — Even “It’s Showtime” director Bobet Vidanes was not spared from challenges in the noontime program’s new hit segment “Mas Testing” on Friday.

Vidanes was the latest “Tumpak Tracer” in the guessing game, where that role is tasked with choosing between two “Persons Under Testing,” given a vague description.

If the pick matches the result of the testing, the “Tumpak Tracer” gets to award P3,000 to a lucky viewer drawn through social media. Otherwise, the tracer will face a “Funishment.”

In Vidanes’ case, the “Persons Under Testing” were GT members Chie Filomeno and Krissha Viaje.

With three wrong answers out of five rounds, Vidanes performed three “Funishments,” including waxing his legs and arms, and eating a hotdog stick he could only hold with his toes.

Watch the full segment below (02:43:00):