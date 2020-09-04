TRENDING: Kathryn-Daniel love team turns 9

Home  >  Entertainment

Kathryn-Daniel love team turns 9

Posted at Sep 04 2020 12:36 PM

MANILA -- KathNiel fans celebrate!

Kapamilya stars Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo are celebrating their 9th anniversary as love team on Friday, September 4.

Padilla's mother Karla Estrada took to Instagram to thank the fans for their love and support.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARLA ESTRADA (@karlaestrada1121) on

Bernardo's mother also shared her message to the couple and their fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Min Bernardo (@bernardomin) on

On Friday, fans of the love team showed their support to their idols as the hashtag #9YearsWithKathNiel became the trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines.

Bernardo and Padilla started their partnership when they were paired in the hit youth-oriented show "Growing Up" in September 2011.

In August 2018, after years of speculation on the status of their relationship, the two finally confirmed that they are a couple. 
 
Currently, Bernardo is preparing for a new TV project, while Padilla is set to do a digital concert.

