TRENDING: Kathryn-Daniel love team turns 9

MANILA -- KathNiel fans celebrate!

Kapamilya stars Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo are celebrating their 9th anniversary as love team on Friday, September 4.

Padilla's mother Karla Estrada took to Instagram to thank the fans for their love and support.

Bernardo's mother also shared her message to the couple and their fans.

On Friday, fans of the love team showed their support to their idols as the hashtag #9YearsWithKathNiel became the trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines.

Bernardo and Padilla started their partnership when they were paired in the hit youth-oriented show "Growing Up" in September 2011.

In August 2018, after years of speculation on the status of their relationship, the two finally confirmed that they are a couple.



Currently, Bernardo is preparing for a new TV project, while Padilla is set to do a digital concert.