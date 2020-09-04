‘The reason for my being’: Andi Eigenmann opens up about being a mother

Andi Eigenmann has two children: Ellie and Lilo. She is expecting her third child — her second with her partner Philmar Alipayo. Courtesy of Metro.Style/ Instagram: @andieigengirl

MANILA — An expectant mother anew, Andi Eigenmann now has a firm grasp of her “reason for being” — her children.

Eigenmann opened up about her family life with her partner Philmar Alipayo in the latest issue of Metro.Style.

Eigenmann resides in Siargao with Alipayo and their first child together, 1-year-old Lilo, as well as her eldest child, Ellie, with her former partner Jake Ejercito. Eigenmann and Alipayo are expecting their second child together.

The “Agua Bendita” star met Alipayo, a champion sufer, through their shared love for the sport, she recalled. Surfing, she said, remains a significant part of their life.

“We like spending most of our time in the ocean surfing. Surfing is our life. It’s what brought us together, and it’s one of the first things that I saw in Siargao that made me fall in love with it,” she said.

Living on the island has also meant welcome lifestyle changes for Eigenmann. Her entire family is pescatarian, adhering to a plant-based diet while also still eating seafood.

“It’s in an effort to live a lifestyle that is as sustainable as possible,” she said, as she described a “very chill” daily routine.

“Some people may think that it’s boring but we love the things that we do. To us, it’s the best way to spend every day or most days of our lives. We wake up very early. We’re morning people; we love having breakfast together, whether it’s just at home or out at a nice café on the island.”

They’ve started building a house on the island, Eigenmann shared. The plan is to attach to it to Eigenmann’s planned restaurant and café business. Alipayo, meanwhile, is putting up a surf school, as well as a lifestyle brand, according to Eigenmann.

As a young family, Eigenmann and Alipayo have discovered they have similar parenting styles.

“I feel that’s what parents should be there for: instead of being the person that your child is scared of the most, we should be the person that will make our child feel unafraid and be the one to help them get over their fears,” she said. “No matter what happens, I’m not here to judge them. I’m going to accept them for who they are.”

Embracing her role as a mother fully, Eigenmann now has a drastically different set of priorities from her time in the limelight.

“Now my only concern is to spend as much time with them making memories,” she said of her children. “It’s also for yourself, you know? It’s not just for the kids. They’ll forget that somehow but you won’t.”

“The reason for my living, for my being here and enjoying life and doing everything is for my kids. All I want is to grow old and have a lot of really nice and special moments to look back on, having spent with them. I don’t want to raise my kids to just be around me or rely on me forever. I want to raise my kids to be strong and independent and to be able to make decisions for themselves.”