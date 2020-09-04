‘Pinapatay niyo ang industriya’: Angelica Panganiban slams MTRCB plan to regulate streaming services

Angelica Panganiban criticized on Friday the proposal of the MTRCB to expand its scope to cover streaming services. File/ABS-CBN.com

MANILA — Actress Angelica Panganiban did not mince words Friday as she criticized the proposal of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to extend its regulatory function to streaming services like Netflix.

On Twitter, Panganiban wrote: “Grabe na din. Pati streaming gusto na pakelaman. Papatayin niyo na talaga ang industriya. Inuna niyo ang free TV.”

Panganiban was referring to the broadcast shutdown of her home network ABS-CBN, after the Duterte administration denied its franchise application.

“Bukas pag gising natin, North Korea na to,” she added, referring to the country under totalitarian rule.

Addressing the government, Panganiban said: “Bakit ba takot na takot kayo sa media at entertainment? Una press freedom... ngayon pati kalayaan namin gumawa at mag kwento, totoo man o pagpapanggap, gusto niyong kontrolin.”

“Tinatamaan ba kayo? Kasi masyadong malapit sa totoong buhay ang napapanood niyo?”

Aside from Netflix, the leading streaming service worldwide, ABS-CBN’s iWant TFC stands to be affected by the regulatory expansion of MTRCB, should it be implemented.

iWant TFC hosts an expansive library of ABS-CBN programs and films, including many of Panganiban’s own projects throughout her 28-year career.

The MTRCB earlier claimed that its proposed regulation does not seek to curtail freedom of viewers, but hopes to “empower” subscribers.