Julia Barretto wants to play mistress in Pinoy version of 'World of Married Couple'

MANILA -- Actress Julia Barretto said that she wants to play the role of Yeo Da Kyung, the mistress turned wife, if ever they do a Filipino version of the hit South Korean series "A World of Married Couple."

In her interview on Cinema One's "PopCinema" hosted by MJ Felipe and Bianca Gonzalez, Barretto admitted that she's a fan of "everything Korean."



"'A World of the Married Couple.' If you guys have seen that. It’s one of the best in the world. I want do something like that,” Barretto said.

“But I want to be Da Kyung, the young girl. If you've seen it you would know. She's the young girl there, she's so pretty," she added.

Da Kyung was portrayed by Korean actress Han So-hee.

Aside from Korean dramas, Barretto also revealed that she's a fan of the K-pop group BLACKPINK.