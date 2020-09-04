Ina Raymundo's daughter Erika Rae to join showbiz, signs with Cornerstone

MANILA -- Erika Rae, the daughter of actress Ina Raymundo, is set to join show business.

On Thursday, talent management agency Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. welcomed Erika Rae as its newest artist.

Erika is the eldest daughter of Raymundo and her husband Brian Poturnak.

On Instagram, Raymundo expressed support to her daughter as she shared the post of Cornerstone welcoming Erika Rae.



In a previous interview, Raymundo said that she won't stop her daughter from joining showbiz.

Erika has been widely praised for her beauty and sensual appeal.