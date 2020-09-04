Hi, neighbor! Teaser of BL series ‘Gaya sa Pelikula’ released

Ian Pangilinan and Paolo Pangilinan portray Vlad and Karl in the BL series ‘Gaya sa Pelikula.’ Globe Studios

MANILA — The first teaser of the boys’ love (BL) series penned by Juan Miguel Severo, “Gaya sa Pelikula,” has been released.

The teaser shows Karl (Paolo Pangilinan) getting a surprise visit from his neighbor, Vlad (Ian Pangilinan), who convinces him to agree to a pretend relationship to throw off the latter’s sister.

“Gaya sa Pelikula,” directed by JP Habac (“I’m Drunk, I Love You”), was earlier released as a Wattpad offering that tells the blooming romance between Karl, a freshman, and Vlad, an upperclassman.

The project, produced by Globe Studios, marks Paolo’s acting debut, as well as Ian’s first lead role on screen, coming from a theater background.

“Gaya sa Pelikula” is the latest BL series to be locally produced following the massive success of “2gether” from Thailand, even among Filipino viewers.

It’s scheduled to premiered on September 25.