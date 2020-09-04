David Foster shares advice to Pinoy artists during pandemic

MANILA -- International composer and music producer David Foster is saddened with the plight of many Filipino artists who are struggling during this pandemic.

In an interview with Ahwel Paz for DZMM's Showbuzz aired on Friday afternoon, Foster shared his advice to these artists.

"I would say to them use the skills you have. You are stuck at home, there's the internet, use the time to be creative. No one's going to pay you to do it but if you are good enough ... somebody will pay you one day. So use the time," Foster said.

Foster also said he won't push through with his plan to visit Manila this November because of the pandemic.

Nonetheless, he gamely gave in Paz's request for him to play a Christmas carol. Foster sang and played on his piano parts from the song "Grown-Up Christmas List."

