Bugoy Carino shares first photo with baby girl, trends on Twitter

MANILA - Former child star Bugoy Cariño surprised his fans on Thursday as he finally shared a photo of his child for the first time.

On Instagram, Cariño who celebrated his birthday, posted a photo of him with his girlfriend EJ Laure and their daughter Scarlet.

In the caption, the actor said he is happy to have a family that loves him dearly.

He also vowed to do everything to provide for his family.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! 🎂🎉🎁 Happy to have a family na mahal na mahal ako. Pagsisikapan ko pong itaguyod ang blessing na ito. Thank you for your unending support and I love you both, Mommy EJ and Baby Scarlet!! 😘😘😘," Cariño wrote in the caption.

In 2017, Cariño was introduced as one of the members of all-male group Hashtags on "It's Showtime."

In 2018, the former "Goin' Bulilit" star left Hashtags after rumors circulated that he got his girlfriend pregnant.

Fans also expressed their support to Cariño as he trended on Twitter Philippines.