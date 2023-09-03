Mariah Carey acknowledges Filipino fans as 'ber months' begin

Mariah Carey appears to be aware that the Philippines boasts the world's lengthiest Christmas holiday season, commencing at the onset of the "ber months."

She recognized this on social media after being informed that her iconic song "All I Want for Christmas is You" had garnered hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify on the first day of September.

She exclaimed, "Not yet!!!!" conveying that the Christmas season had not yet arrived.

“I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs though! (I don’t make the rules!),” Carey added.

🗣️🗣️🗣️ Not yet!!!!



I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs though! 🐑❤️ (I don’t make the rules! 🤷‍♀️) https://t.co/qgyHI6lq37 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 2, 2023

Carey's iconic song "All I Want for Christmas is You" has firmly established itself as a holiday season classic.

Its popularity during the early days of September serves as compelling evidence of the enduring charm of the tune.

The increase in the number of streams on the first day of September also underscores the anticipation that Filipinos hold for Christmas.