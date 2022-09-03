Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho mark 5th wedding anniversary

MANILA – Doctors to celebrities Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho have reached another milestone in their relationship.

The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary Friday, taking to Instagram to share some snaps during their wedding held in Paris, France.

Belo was grateful to God for a joyful marriage.

"Happy 5th wedding anniversary my beloved husband. Then, I whispered a prayer that our marriage would be a most loving, joyful and meaningful one. Today is proof that God works for the good of those who love Him. Who have been called according to His purposes," she said on her social media page.

Meanwhile, Kho had a funny way to greet his wife on their anniversary.

In the caption, Kho revealed that he asked Belo if she wanted to go out for dinner. His wife said she waited for him to ask her but only to say she was too lazy to go out.

"Happy anniversary, @victoria_belo. I love doing life with you," he said.

The couple first tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony in June 2017 before marrying in an extravagant event, attended by the biggest personalities in the Philippines, in Paris months after.

Belo and Kho have one child, Scarlet Snow, who was born through surrogacy.

