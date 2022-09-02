Tony Labrusca, Jane Oineza, JC de Vera, Ria Atayde to star in new Kapamilya project

MANILA — Tony Labrusca, Jane Oineza, JC de Vera, and Ria Atayde are set to co-star in an upcoming Kapamilya project, according to an ABS-CBN entertainment production unit.

Something is brewing. Soon! pic.twitter.com/TfYcFjucSY — JRB Creative Production (@JRBcreativeprod) September 2, 2022

“Something is brewing. Soon!” JRB Creative Production teased, with photos of the lead stars.

Seen with them are unit head Julie Anne R. Benitez as well as director FM Reyes.

JRB Creative Production did not provide further details.

The unit is the same group behind the ongoing “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” and the hit revenge drama “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

The project marks the reunion of Labrusca and Oineza after the youth-oriented 2019 film “Ang Henerasyong Sumuko Sa Love.”

Oineza and Atayde, who are known close friends, are also co-stars in another upcoming project, the thriller series “Cattleya Killer.”