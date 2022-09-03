Photo from Rise Artists Studio Facebook page

MANILA – Talent management Rise Artists Studio is bringing another experience for fans to connect with their favorite Kapamilya stars.

The ABS-CBN Films talent group is set release a video podcast titled “Boys After Dark” featuring promising male celebrities.

For its pilot episode, Markus Paterson will be leading the group which includes Anthony Jennings, Jae Miranda, Gello Marquez, and Aljon Mendoza.

“When the lights go out, grab a beer and mark your calendars! These crazy AF No-holds-barred boys are all set to play,” the teaser said.

The first episode will air Saturday, September 3, at 9 p.m. on Rise Artists Studio's YouTube channel.

Paterson and Mendoza are also expecting to star in a series based on the Wattpad title “Teen Clash” with Jayda Avanzado.

Based on the book by Ilyn Anne Danganan, the school-set “Teen Clash” will feature Paterson as Jude, Avanzado as Zoe, and Mendoza as Ice, according to character posters released by Black Sheep.

The ABS-CBN Films outfit will produce the series as an iWant Original offering, to be helmed by Gino M. Santos (“Love Me Tomorrow,” “Ex with Benefits”). Its release date and other cast members have yet to be announced.

Black Sheep’s adaptation of “Teen Clash” follows the massive success of another ABS-CBN series based on a Wattpad novel, “He’s Into Her,” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

