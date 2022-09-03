Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – He may not be the best singer in the competition but Kice earned raves after his performance.

During the live gala show of “Idol Philippines” Season 2 Saturday, Kice serenaded the crowd and judges over with his rendition of “And I Love You So.”

Known for his charming looks, the Idol hopeful received heaps of praise from Chito Miranda and Moira dela Torre.

Miranda got real to Kice, telling him that he is not the best singer, but has a good aura.

“Hindi ikaw yung best singer sa competition na ito. Pwede ko pa nga sabihin na ikaw yung least na pinakamagaling dito,” he said.

“Pero, whenever you perform, I’ll always look forward to it. And I end up smiling. Pero hindi dahil dinaan sa pogi. Yung charisma na yan is very important to a performer,” Miranda added.

Dela Torre also echoed what Miranda said, adding that the aspiring singer has a place in the showbiz industry.

“I won’t say you’re the next Sam Milby, or James Reid or Donny. Hindi ko sasabihin yun. I also don’t know if you’re gonna be the next winner of Idol Philippines. Hindi natin alam. But I do know this, you are the next big thing and the Philippines is obviously very ready for you,” she said.

“Idol Philippines” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.; and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

