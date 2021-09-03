‘It’s Showtime’ hosts Vice Ganda and Kim Chiu react to rumors that the latter will be removed from the noontime program. ABS-CBN



MANILA — “It’s Showtime” host Kim Chiu has belied speculation that she is set to be “removed” from the noontime program, a week after the rumor spread on social media.

The actress, who has been a mainstay of the ABS-CBN show since September 2020, addressed the rumor in its live episode on Friday.

The topic came up during the “Madlang Pi-Poll” segment, when Chiu was asked to share a piece of fake news that has been written about her, in light of the game’s first poll question.

“Tatanggalin daw ako dito,” she answered Vice Ganda, laughing. “Araw-araw kasi ‘yun, e. Ang sakit din sa ulo.”

The comedian added: “Ang dami namang naniniwala, inaaway naman ‘yung ‘Showtime’! Diyos ko, ito namang mga taong ‘to, o. Nakakaloka!”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Speculation surrounding Chiu’s status in “It’s Showtime” started last week, when loyal fans of the screen superstar noticed that, while present, she was not hosting her usual segments.

Chiu eventually resumed co-hosting either “Reina ng Tahanan” or “Madlang Pi-Poll” this week. She, however, has not explained her recent non-appearance as a segment host.

Chiu, who had been a frequent guest host of “It’s Showtime” over the past decade, became a regular of the program in the last quarter of 2020.

Anne Curtis, who was the main female host prior, remains on hiatus from showbiz, as she focuses on her family and being a first-time mom.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC