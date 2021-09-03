Ogie Alcasid shares birthday message for daughter Sarah

MANILA -- Singer-actor Ogie Alcasid shared his birthday message for his youngest daughter Sarah, who turned 19.

Posting a throwback photo of them together, Alcasid said he misses his daughter with his former wife Michelle van Eimeren.

"Happiest bday my dear sweetheart Sarah. All of 19 years today. I miss you so much my darling and hoping that we could see each other soon. This photo was taken Jan 23 of 2020 and i can’t wait till i see you again," Alcasid wrote.

"I am very proud of you and all that you do most especially your dedication to your studies. I love you very much!!!"

Alcasid has two daughters with van Eimeren -- Sarah and Leila.

He is now married to fellow singer Regine Velasquez, with whom he has a son, Nate.