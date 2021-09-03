Lovi Poe attends Hollywood premiere of ‘Cinderella’

MANILA — Actress Lovi Poe looked radiant as she attended this week the red-carpet premiere of “Cinderella” in Los Angeles, California.

Poe was among the guests of the grand event held at Greek Theatre.

“A dream is a wish your heart makes,” Poe captioned a photo of her posing on the red carpet.

For the premiere, Poe wore a fairytale-inspired dress. She was styled by Adrianne Concepcion.

“Cinderella” is the latest movie adaptation of the classic fairytale. It stars Camila Cabello in the title role.

Poe has recently been flying between the US and the Philippines for work.

She is set to star in the Hollywood film “The Chelsea Cowboy,” a biopic on English actor John Bindon.

In the movie, Poe will portray British singer Dana Gillespie.

