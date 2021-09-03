LOOK: Jinkee Pacquiao meets Adrien Brody

Jinkee Pacquiao met Hollywood star Adrien Brody in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jinkee shared her photos with the Oscar-winning actor, who is best known for the 2002 film "The Pianist," on social media on Thursday.

"With Adrien Brody," she simply wrote on her Instagram page.

Based on her outfit, the snaps appeared to have been taken just last month in Las Vegas when her husband, boxing champ Manny Pacquiao, lost to Cuban fighter Yordenis Ugas.

Aside from "The Pianist," Brody also starred in the 2005 film "King Kong" and the 2010 science fiction action film "Predators," the third installment of the Predator franchise.