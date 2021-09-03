Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the lyric video of "Awit ng Misyon," the Tagalog version of "We Gave Our Yes," which is the official mission song of the celebration of the 500th year of Christianity in the Philippines.

The song performed by Jamie Rivera was composed by Fr. Carlo Magno Marcelo and Msgr. Hernando Coronel and produced by Jonathan Manalo

The video was uploaded on Friday on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

In her personal Instagram account on Friday, Rivera invited her fans and followers to support "Awit ng Misyon."

It was early this year when Star Music released the official music video of "We Gave Our Yes," which conveys the power of faith and hope in these trying times and reminds Filipinos to keep giving their yes to the mission of Jesus.

Rivera is known for her inspirational songs “We Are All God’s Children,” “The Jubilee Song,” “Only Selfless Love,” and “Tell the World of His Love.”

