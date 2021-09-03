International pop superstar Lady Gaga on Friday dedicated her remix album of “Chromatica” to young artists all over the world.

In “Dawn of Chromatica,” which is now available on streaming sites, international artists reimagined Gaga’s album of happiness and healing through their mixes.

In an Instagram post, the multi-awarded singer said she wanted to take her listeners around the world by showcasing the talents of various artists.

“I invite you to dance to this album in celebration of young artists all over the world. Artists who see the world, feel the world, and put that feeling into something bigger than all of us: music,” she wrote.

Here is the list of songs including the artists in the remix album:

1. Alice (LSDXOXO Remix)

2. Stupid Love (COUCOU CHLOE Remix)

3. Rain on Me (With Ariana Grande) (Arca Remix)

4. Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)

5. Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar Remix)

6. 911 (Charli XCX & A. G. Cook Remix)

7. Plastic Doll (Ashnikko Remix)

8. Sour Candy (With BLACKPINK) (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)

9. Enigma (Doss Remix)

10. Replay (Dorian Electra Remix)

11. Sine From Above (with Elton John) (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)

12. 1000 Doves (Planningtorock Remix)

13. Babylon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)

14. Babylon (Haus Labs Version)

Before this remix album, Lady Gaga has released six studio albums: “The Fame” (2008), “The Fame Monster” (2009), “Born This Way” (2011), “Artpop” (2013), Joanne (2016), and “Chromatica” (2020).

She has 12 Grammy Awards, 2 Golden Globe Awards, and an Academy Award for her song “Shallow” from the movie “A Star is Born.”

