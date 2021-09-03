Photos from JM de Guzman's Instagram account

As ‘Init sa Magdamag’ nears its end, actor JM de Guzman penned a short yet powerful message for his character Peterson Alvarez Friday.

On Instagram, De Guzman thanked Alvarez for teaching him tons of life lessons.

“Dear Peterson Alvarez... Thank you. You taught me a lot. You taught me …what NOT to do,” he said briefly in the caption.

Although the actor’s character was commendable for his unwavering love for Rita (Yam Concepcion), Peterson allowed envy and anger to get the best of him, which led to violent acts and criminal plans.

In one episode titled “The Battered Wife,” Peterson physically abused his pregnant wife, Rita, in the obsessive, mistaken belief that she has been having an affair with Tupe (Gerald Anderson).

Consumed by jealousy and rage, Peterson accused Rita of meeting Tupe in secret, well after their arrangement to help Rita conceive.

He also commanded Joko (Manuel Chua) to kill Tupe to stop his rival from seeing Rita and son baby Andrew.

In his post, De Guzman also asked netizens for their message for Alvarez.

“Dear Peterson, too much love can kill you! Kailangan mo muna matutunan mahalin ang sarili mo para malaman mo din ang totoong definition ng LOVE… learn to accept na hindi lahat ng gusto mo makukuha mo, embrace your flaws dahil nobody is perfect.. LOVE is not selfish either! Learn to let go,” one netizen replied.

“Masarap k magmahal masyado nga lng brutal at nakakapraning,” another user commented.

Produced by Star Creatives, “Init sa Magdamag” is down to its last two weeks. It airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, Jeepney TV, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

