Drake

After over a year of wait, two postponements, and another extra 60 minutes of delay, Drake's highly-anticipated record "Certified Lover Boy" has finally arrived!

On Friday, the multi-awarded rapper dropped his sixth studio album that features a roster of megastars such as JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Future, Rick Ross, among others.

The 21-track full-length, which marks Drake's first official full-length since “Scorpion” in 2018, showcases his lauded ingenious style and signature sound (not to mention sting), that crowned him as Billboard's Artist of the Decade.

Among the showstoppers of "Certified Lover Boy" is his raw rhythmic piece "Champagne Poetry," which samples Beatles’ “Michelle” and credits John Lennon and Paul McCartney as co-writers.

Drake also gave a nod to another music legend in “Love All,” his collaborative material with rap royalty JAY-Z, by kicking off the track with the opening verse in Notorious B.I.G.’s “Life After Death Intro."

Another track worthy of mention is the rap star's pensive "TSU." Drake jumpstarts the 5-minute track with an addictive formulaic beat that abruptly transitions into a heart-tugging slow jam towards the end.

Other songs on the release are "Papi’s Home," "Girls Want Girls (ft. Lil Baby)," "In the Bible (ft. Lil Durk & Giveon)," "Fair Trade (ft. Travis Scott),” "Way 2 Sexy (ft. Future & Young Thug)," "N 2 Deep (ft. Future)," "Pipe Down," "Yebba’s Heartbreak," "No Friends in the Industry," "Knife Talk (ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat)," "7am on Bridle Path," "Race My Mind," "Fountains (ft. Tems)," "Get Along Better (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)," "You Only Live Twice (ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne)," "IMY2 (ft. Kid Cudi), "F-- Fans," and "The Remorse"

Drake is among the world's best-selling music artists. The music royalty has sold over 170 million records and is ranked as the highest-certified digital singles artist in the United States by the RIAA.

The “Hotline Bling” singer also boasts four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a record 27 Billboard Music Awards, two Brit Awards, and holds several Billboard chart records, such as the most top 10 placements on the Billboard Hot 100 (45), the most charted songs on the Hot 100 (231), the most simultaneously charted Hot 100 songs in one week (27), the longest-run on the Hot 100 (431 frames), and the most Hot 100 debuts in one week (22).

Vying for a momentous return on the top of Billboard charts, Drake will be contending with Kanye West’s “Donda,” launched last August 29.

The release of the two much-awaited materials comes in the middle of the two hip-hop alphas’ reportedly reignited feud, who first clashed in 2008, after Drake took alluding jabs at West in his guesting on Trippie Redd’s "Betrayal."

The “Gold Digger” singer responded in a now-deleted Instagram post that revealed Drake’s home address.

