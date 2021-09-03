BTS honored in Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame

BTS

The seven South Koreans who started as young rookies from a near-bankrupt agency eight years ago have now entered the Hall of Fame reserved for the world’s most prolific record-breakers.

The Guinness World Records announced it is welcoming the wildly popular boyband BTS, who have bagged an impressive total of 23 titles across their music and social media, into its 2022 Hall of Fame.

“Their ability to have fun, amaze and communicate through music and dance moves, as well as their dedication for breaking records… is certainly what marks BTS as the perfect fit,” the international organization announced.

Through their diverse and melodic music lauded for both speaking to and for its listeners, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who debuted in 2013 and began to rocket to an unrivaled peak on the global stage in 2018, managed to build a powerful global fanbase that helped push them into record-breaking heights.

Amid the crisis spurred by the new coronavirus, for example, the septet managed to set a new Guinness World Record title for most viewers for a concert live stream with “BANG BANG CON: THE LIVE,” which drew over 756,000 paid subscribers from 107 territories.

A year later, at "MUSTER SOWOOZOO," their online fan meet in June, the band nearly doubled their audience, with a total tally of about 1.3 million viewers from 195 regions.

BTS' genre-defying discography, consisting of Korean, Japanese, and English tracks, has also been ruling nearly every digital platform they are on.

On Spotify, BTS has been recognized as the most-streamed group, besting the iconic British band Coldplay. Their 2021 smash hit "Butter," on the other hand, clinched the most streams in its first 24 hours during its debut.

Aside from the achievements of the summer anthem on the streaming giant, the dance-pop hit also single-handedly snagged four other records on YouTube — most viewers for the premiere of a video, most viewers for the premiere of a music video, most viewed music video in 24 hours, and most-viewed music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

South Korea's pride has also displayed on several occasions its unmatched star power on social media.

To date, BTS flexes 48.3 million followers on Instagram, the highest count for any group, and 38.8 million followers on Twitter, the most for a Korean account.

The megastars also scored the most engagements for a music group on Twitter, a record they topped four times, after clinching an eye-popping 502 million likes and retweets.

A frequent topic on the platform's worldwide trends, the Bangtan boys also hold the title for most tweets under a single hashtag within 24 hours.

According to the Guinness World Records, on top of their milestone 23 titles, BTS, who incorporates traditional Korean nuances as well as weaves strong messages such as self-love, self-acceptance, and even mental health awareness in their releases, is also undoubtedly rewriting music and pop culture history.

"Despite their young age, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have left a mark in the present cultural landscape, breaking free from the limitations of their home market and of a language, South Korean, that remains widely unknown to the international public," Guinness World Records said.

"In fact, through their art, the seven artists are raising awareness around Korean culture and language (which earned them the ambitious 5th class of the Order of Cultural Merit, the Flower Crown)," it added.

BTS is set to head to the United States in September to speak at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, where they are tasked to deliver "messages of comfort and hope to young people" as South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture.