WATCH: Melissa Ricks shares engagement video

MANILA -- Actress Melissa Ricks took to Instagram to share the video of her engagement with boyfriend Michael Macatangay.

The video shot by Nice Print Photography shows the emotional reaction of the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate when Macatangay, whom she met in church more than two years ago, proposed to her to be his wife.

The special event happened in Batangas and was attended by the couple's close family and friends.

"No reason para hindi ako mag-propose sa iyo. No reason na hindi kita mahalin," Macatangay said in the video.

"Very thankful and very blessed ako na God placed him in my life at sa time na hindi ko talaga akalain na I would fall in love again pa. Dahil talagang isinuko ko na kay Lord. Sabi ko, 'Lord, ikaw na ang bahala sa akin.' And, God gave me Michael," Ricks added.

