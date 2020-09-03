'Sobrang lucky ako': Kim Chiu to stay a Kapamilya

MANILA — Kim Chiu will remain a Kapamilya.

She was asked about whether she’s considering options outside ABS-CBN with her drama, “Love Thy Woman,” about to conclude.

“Sa ngayon, nasa Kapamilya network pa naman ako. …May ibinigay sa aking project that, of course, I am very happy to do. Still, Kapamilya,” the actress said, in a press conference for the finale week of “Love Thy Woman,” held online this Wednesday.

The question hinged on the recent announcement of Star Magic head Johnny Manahan, who has encouraged their talents to explore opportunities elsewhere, after ABS-CBN was denied a franchise. This included possible work for rival networks GMA-7 and TV5.

Chiu said that she understands the jobs in their industry are limited at the moment, given also the pandemic. “Binibigyan lang din kami ng chance kasi ‘yung iba wala namang work. On my side, sobrang lucky ako that ABS still [gives] me projects para manatili sa Kapamilya network.”

She begged off detailing her next project, though she said that one of them will be with Xian Lim. “Malapit na rin kaming magsimula so it’s a surprise to all our solid supporters,” she teased.

Chiu and Lim are part of “Love Thy Woman,” which is set to conclude next week.