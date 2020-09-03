Sharon Cuneta's daughter Miel turns 16

MANILA -- Actress Sharon Cuneta on Wednesday shared her birthday message for her youngest daughter, Miel, who turned 16.

On Instagram, Cuneta posted a throwback photo of her with Miel.

"Sixteen already?!?!?! And in two years you’ll be ‘legal’ na rin?! Oh nooo," Cuneta noted.

"Thank you for all the joy you have brought me, Daddy, and our family since you were born. I see how very, very close you and your Ate Kakie are now and that makes my heart so full. I know you will take good care of each other and your little bro until long after I’m gone," she continued.

"I love you with all my heart. Remember always that you are the only human being on this planet that can proudly claim to have lived off of only my breastmilk for the first 6-1/2 months of your life! Hahaha! Happy 16th birthday, my youngest girl. May God bless your heart and always keep you safe. May He give you all the happiness you so deserve and a life so wonderful that you would wish for nothing more except to be able to share your blessings with those who would need them most."

Miel is Cuneta's second daughter with husband Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

Cuneta also posted photos from their family's dinner to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

Check the snaps below: