Ogie Alcasid's daughter Sarah turns 18

MANILA -- Sarah Alcasid, the youngest daughter of Ogie Alcasid with his former wife Michelle van Eimeren, celebrated her 18th birthday.

In their respective Instagram accounts, Alcasid and van Eimeren shared their message for their "beautiful princess."

"My sweetheart, I am so proud of you and I miss you so much. I thank the Lord that He has blessed all of us with someone like you who is caring, funny, talented and loving," Alcasid wrote.

For her part, van Eimeren wrote: "It has gone too quickly. Each moment watching you become the young woman you are today has been a gift. Happy 18th birthday my baby girl. I am so very proud of you and I love you dearly," Michelle shared.

Alcasid has two daughters, Sarah and Leila, with van Eimeren.

He is now married to fellow singer Regine Velasquez, with whom he has a son, Nate.