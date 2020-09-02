LOOK: Anne, Erwan share adorable photos of baby girl Dahlia to mark her 6-month birthday

MANILA -- "A lifetime of smiles in half a year."

This was what Erwan Heussaff wrote as he made sure their fans knew just how he and his wife, Anne Curtis, are thankful to have welcomed their first daughter, as they celebrated her sixth-month birthday.

The couple shared on Instagram a series of adorable photos of baby Dahlia, with Curtis writing about the joy she's feeling over being a first-time mother.

"Mixed emotions of excitement to seeing her grow and experiencing all her milestones BUT also wanting to keep her as my little baby," part of her caption read.

The Kapamilya star added: "I guess, now I understand when mums and dads say 'you’ll always be my little baby' - because that’s what she’ll always be to me. My little Dahlia Amélie."

The couple is currently in Melbourne, Australia, where Curtis gave birth to Dahlia in March. They have been in the country since late December.