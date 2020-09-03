John Regala now says he received donations, answers ex-assistant’s claim of drug abuse

Former actor John Regala. Instagram: @lizadino

MANILA — After claiming he did not receive a single cent of the donations gathered for his health care, former actor John Regala now said a large amount was indeed deposited to his bank account, but took issue with supposedly not being given daily updates about who his donors were.

Regala’s latest complaint was discussed in a recent episode of “Raffy Tulfo in Action,” where he confirmed receiving P115,000 from the group of Dreyfus.

“Nagpa-update po ako, pumasok po,” he told Tulfo, referring to the same amount veteran columnist Aster Amoyo previously detailed in her response to Regala’s earlier accusation.

But the breakdown of donors and expenses, he said, was never handed to him — an allegation denied by Chuckie Dreyfus, one of the organizers of the donation drive, by supplying the document to Tulfo.

The same document, Dreyfus pointed out, was given to Regala.

“Wala po talaga,” Regala said. “Iyon nga po ang hinahanap ko, sapagkat kahit ‘thank you’ card man lang, mapadalhan ko ang mga taong ito. Wala rin pong nakipag-coordinate kahit po sino. Wala po, promise.”

Dreyfus countered Regala’s accusation, as he recalled that his group would even tell the former action star, through phone or in person, the names of the donors that would pledge, aside from compiling the accounting document.

“Sinasabihan namin siya ‘pag may nag-do-donate. We tell him verbally. Nakakausap niya si Nanay Aster din, e. Malinaw po iyon. Kaya nga kami gumawa ng documentation at gumawa ng list, maliban sa sinasabi sa kaniya, para at the end of the day, meron kaming maipi-prisinta sa kaniya,” he said.

“Na-realize ko po napakagaling niyang magsinungaling. Napakadaling sabihin na hindi niya natanggap, nakadaling sabihing hindi niya narinig sa amin. Pero iyon po ang malinaw. At ngayon, kahit hindi pa niya maalala na sinabi naming iyon, lahat ng mga nag-donate, may listahan nga po siya para malinaw lahat.”

Dreyfus went on to narrate that the document was sent to Regala via Grab, and was received, on record, by Regala’s assistant at the time, Teddy Imperial.

“May screenshot pa nga po siya,” Dreyfus said. “Walang perang laman, pero nandoon ‘yung bank certificate, deposit slip, Google sheet printout.”

Despite Dreyfus’ explanation, Regala insisted: “Ang hinahanap ko ‘yung talagang papel ng mga taong nagbigay, para kumpleto ko pong mapasalamatan. Magtatampo naman po ‘yung iba na ma-mi-miss out ko kung hindi ko sila mapapasalamatan.”

Dreyfus, admittedly exasperated, answered: “Kami na po ang nanlimos sa lahat ng tao na ayaw na maniwala kay John Regala, tapos kami pa ang palalabasin niyang masama. Na kinukupitan namin siya? Imposible naman po ‘yun. Kung ayaw niyang maniwala na iyan lang ang listahan, bahala po siya sa buhay niya. Pinadalhan namin siya ng hard copy, para sa kaniya po iyon, para [klaro] po kami.”

“All we wanted to do was help John Regala, and we did that. Pero ang dami-dami niyang reklamo. Kami na nga ang nagsikripisyo, kami na ang sumugod sa labas. MECQ, inikot-ikot, pinasa-pasa sa ospital, hinanapan siya ng private room, doktor, at caretaker, kami pa ang susumbatan niya ng ganito.”

“Hindi ko maintindihan kung bakit niya pa kami kailangan bilangan ng pera at sasabihin niyang ni singkong duling wala siyang natanggap. Paano siya nakalabas ng ospital na naka-private room?”

Dreyfus’ group earlier said that they had raised some P300,000 for Regala, a majority of which were used for the hospital bills including doctors’ fees, Regala’s presicription medicines, groceries, transportation, and the salary of his caregiver.

Addressing Regala’s insistence that he had no copy of the document, Tulfo said he will send him the copy Dreyfus had provided his program.

‘TIGILAN NA NATIN ITO’

At that point, Regala questioned the need for Dreyfus’ group to go public with their decision to stop their donation drive for him.

“Chuckie, hindi tayo magkaaway. Tayo ay magkapatid sa industriya. Maaaring may pagkukulang ang magkaparehong panig, pero na sa inyo ang burden of proof, wala sa akin. Bakit tayo mauuwi sa siraan? Puwede namang closed door na pag-usapan ito. Mas maganda ‘yung magkamali man tayo, tayo lang ang nakakaalam. Hindi na ‘yung ibo-broadcast pa, nagkakaroon ng anu-anong siraan,” he said.

Regala was referring to August 17 announcement of Dreyfus’ group that they have stopped supporting Regala’s healthcare needs, as they described him as a “very uncooperative and difficult individual,” and mentioned his “terrible habit of constant and abusive self-medication.”

Dreyfus, along with Amoyo and Nadia Montenegro, organized the donation drive for Regala in July, when videos of him appearing sickly circulated online. With the help of Dreyfus’ group, Regala was hospitalized. He was later revealed to have been suffering from liver cirrhosis, gout, and diabetes.

“Matagal ko nang inamin na ako’y naging drug user before,” Regala said. “Ano pang sisirain niyo sa akin? Ako’y nagpapakatotoo lamang. Ang gusto ko lang naman ay pasalamatan ang mga taong tumulong sa akin.”

Appearing to turn emotional, Regala added: “Kami-kami magkakaibigan dati, ngayon nagkakaaway-away. Sana hindi na lang ako tinulungan, kasi masakit na masumbatan.”

Regala ultimately expressed gratitude to Dreyfus’ group for organizing the donation drive for him.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila sa tulong nila,” he said. “Isang request ko: tigilan na natin ito. Walang mabuting magagawa sa atin ang mga away na ito. Kumbaga, tumulong tayo sa taong nangangailangan. Maraming, maraming salamat, at tatanawin ko iyon na malaking utang na loob sa inyong effort sa pagtulong sa akin.”

SELF-MEDICATION?

Later in the program, Regala was then made to address accusations from his former assistant, Teddy Imperial, who admitted leaving his job supposedly due to Regala’s behavior and attitude.

Imperial, according to Tulfo, accused Regala of using an “illegal drug” for years, by injecting it into his arm.

That drug, Nubain, had proper clearance, Regala said.

“Hindi ko na po itatago sa inyo. Alam naman po ng lahat na ako’y may gout. Gumagamit ako niyan tuwing sinusumpong po ako, pero tatlong ampoules lang po ang nirireseta sa akin ng PDEA,” he said, referring to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

“Kailangan dumaan ng PDEA, ng license ng doctor bago makapag-issue nito,” he explained.

Speaking through the phone, Imperial, who had stayed with Regala for 12 years, alleged that he would see Regala injecting his arm 10 times.

Regala answered, laughing: “E ‘di patay na ako noon. Overdose!”

Another accusation from Imperial was Regala’s supposed use of “shabu” or methamphetamine. He alleged that he was just recently ordered by Regala to buy plastic packets of the substance in Quezon City.

Asked by Tulfo whether he had evidence to prove it, Imperial said he only had photos of the actual packets, and not Regala using the drug. He added that security records of the condominium where Regala currently resides, will corroborate his claims that the former actor would insist heading out to procure the substance, despite medical orders to stay home and the prevailing lockdown.

Denying Imperial’s claims, Regala answered: “Wala na po akong maisasagot sa kasinungalingang ‘yan. Kayo na po bahala kung maniniwala kayo sa kaniyang tesimonya. Ipinauubaya ko na po sa inyong kamay.”