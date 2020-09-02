’Hindi tayo puwede magpasabog ng kotse’: What fans can expect from ‘Love Thy Woman’ finale week

The women cast of 'Love Thy Woman' takes center stage as the drama reaches its finale, says director Andoy Ranay (pictured leftmost). Dreamscape

MANILA — As “Love Thy Woman” reaches its finale, one can’t help but wonder about the scenes that could’ve been, scenes the makers and the cast could’ve shot if it wasn’t for the pandemic.

It has been typical of shows like these to end with a bang, with car explosions and buildings set on fire thrown in to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It’s a decades-spanning tried and tested way to dangle the possibility of main character deaths, of evil winning.

Strict rules on filming during this “new normal” said no to those.

But this could end up being a good thing.

The promise of “Love Thy Woman” in the beginning was that it would be about traditions, of how these define people’s actions and so forth. It took inspiration from movies like “Mano Po” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” but it had to reel in its ambitions midway, given its unique circumstances.

As it filmed during the pandemic, inside a bubble, the show was forced to turn inward, towards its own cast of fierce ladies. As the title hints at, the idea might have always been to focus on the stories of the women these actresses played —to yet again explore the experiences of people wronged by foolish desires and decisions— but COVID-19 took away the other choices.

In a press conference for the upcoming finale week, held over a virtual chat room this Wednesday, directors Andoy Ranay and Jojo Saguin spoke about how they leaned heavily on their “fantastic, fabulous and mega-talented” cast to carry the season to its conclusion.

“Sila talaga iyong magpapasabog,” gushed Ranay. “Kasi hindi tayo puwede magpasabog ng building, hindi tayo magpasabog ng kotse —iyong mga literal na pasabog. Hindi puwede eh. So nagpasabog ng aktingan itong mga babaeng ito. Iyon ang pasabog na gagawin namin.”

Saguin noted how the cast built a special rapport with one another as they locked themselves inside a bubble for a period to film, leading to a powerful and palpable chemistry. “Ibang-iba talaga iyong hirap na naranasan namin as a group, as a family nung during iyong lock-in,” Saguin shared.

The cast of “Love Thy Woman” includes Kim Chiu, Yam Concepcion, Eula Valdez, Sunshine Cruz, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Ruffa Gutierrez, alongside Xian Lim and Christopher de Leon.

It centered on a family turmoil and the question of who killed De Leon’s character. Themes of love and justice are floated around, but there’s also a message about forgiveness.

The latter is what Cruz will be hoping viewers will learn from the show.

“Masarap iyong feeling na marunong ka magpatawad,” she said, while also advising people that there is happiness to be found without the cost of hurting others.

“Puwede naman tayo magkaroon ng pangalawang pagkakataon. Puwede naman tayo pumili ng mas tama para sa buhay natin na hindi tayo nakakasakit sa ating kapwa.

“It is never too late to change.”

In the same press conference, the cast also opened up about the closeness they developed with one another while working on the show during the pandemic and other issues like ABS-CBN’s closure.

Yam Concepcion pokes fun at Eula Valdez for being absent during one of their bonding nights while shooting 'Love Thy Woman,' an example of just how close the cast had become. Concepcion's Instagram

Valdez said that their bond strengthened because they had similar fears and concerns. “Mas nagkaroon ng meaning iyong samahan at iyong trabaho at sila iyong kasama ko nung time na iyon,” she said.

Chiu added that shooting the series during the pandemic made the experience more unique and memorable.

You can watch the full press conference below:

“Love Thy Woman” can be viewed on the iWant TFC app.