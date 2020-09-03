Daniel Padilla to hold digital concert, trends on Twitter

MANILA -- Kapamilya heartthrob Daniel Padilla is set to hold an online concert this October via KTX.

Padilla made the announcement on Thursday afternoon on Instagram.

The digital show entitled "Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience" is scheduled on October 11.

Tickets will be available soon on KTX.ph.

Fans of Padilla showed their excitement over his concert as the hashtag #APOLLODanielPadilla became a top trending topic on Twitter.

Padilla's last major concert was held in 2018 at the Araneta Coliseum.