Home  >  Entertainment

Daniel Padilla to hold digital concert, trends on Twitter

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 03 2020 03:02 PM

MANILA -- Kapamilya heartthrob Daniel Padilla is set to hold an online concert this October via KTX.

Padilla made the announcement on Thursday afternoon on Instagram.

The digital show entitled "Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience" is scheduled on October 11.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DP (@supremo_dp) on

Tickets will be available soon on KTX.ph.

Fans of Padilla showed their excitement over his concert as the hashtag #APOLLODanielPadilla became a top trending topic on Twitter.

Padilla's last major concert was held in 2018 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Read More:  Daniel Padilla   KTX   Apollo   concert  