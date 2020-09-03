Ben 10 to make big screen debut via 'Ben 10 vs The Universe: The Movie'

MANILA – Cartoon Network’s Ben 10 is making its big screen debut.

On October 10, the movie “Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie” will premiere worldwide. It will be available to fans in the Philippines via HBO, HBO Family, Boomerang, Warner TV and the streaming service HBO GO.

According to its official press release, the movie will focus around a blast from Ben’s past returning to do double damage on Team Tennyson and planet Earth itself, forcing Ben to go interstellar to save the day.

Meanwhile, Gwen and Grandpa Max team up to help protect the world in Ben’s absence.

But when Ben is confused for the villain in space, he figures out a way to get back to Earth to help save it.

As viewers await the October premiere, Cartoon Network will air Ben 10 “Power of 10” episodes every weekend from September 12 onwards.

These episodes put a spotlight on some of Ben 10’s most powerful enemies including Kevin 11, Steam Smythe and Vilgax, the intergalactic alien warlord.

Check out the clip below for a first look of the movie.