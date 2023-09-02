World champs Legit Status open ‘Showtime’ episode

Screengrab from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – Legit Status set the stage on fire with their world-class dance moves as they opened the Saturday episode of noontime show “It’s Showtime!”.

The 2023 Hip Hop Megacrew world champion dance group from the Philippines unleashed their winning moves on “Showtime” – where their coach Vimi Rivera was also once part of.

Rivera became one of the judges of the noontime show’s segment “Girl On Fire.”

According to him, the entire squad sacrificed a lot during their almost a year of preparation to win the title in the international contest.

“We really wanted to represent the Philippine to the fullest kaya pinaghirapan talaga namin siya. Almost 1 year kami nag-train. Everyone had to sacrifice,” he said.

And just like what other guest performers did in the program, the group also joined the “Mini Miss U” dance craze.

Legit Status, whose members include Kapamilya artist Gela Atayde, emerged as champions at the World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2023 held in the United States earlier this month.

Gela is the daughter of screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez with husband Art Atayde.