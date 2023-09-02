MANILA – Popular loveteam Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, known as FranSeth, are maximizing their time in the United States.

The two young Kapamilya stars have been touring around California after gracing the “G! Kapamilya presents Dirty Linen sa America” at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento.

On Instagram, Diaz and Fedelin updated their legion of followers with photos of them together.

The two stars did not miss the chance to strike poses in front of the iconic “Hollywood” marking.

FranSeth joined the other lead stars of the recently-concluded drama series “Dirty Linen” for a show in the US.

Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Tessie Tomas, and John Arcilla were also present in the Kapamilya event where they entertained the Filipino community through a meet and greet and a main show.

Diaz and Fedelin are also on a roll in their careers as they set to banner the new iWantTFC series “Fractured.”

Last week, Dreamscape Entertainment released the official trailer of “Fractured” that redefines a “vacation to die for.”

The series tells the story of a dream vacation becoming bloody chaos as a group of influencers get stuck on an island.

Diaz and Fedelin are joined by Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Daniela Stranner, Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma, Jennica Garcia, Mylene Dizon and KaladKaren in the series.

