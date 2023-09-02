Kris Aquino asks Mark Leviste to stop keeping in touch

MANILA – Multimedia star Kris Aquino did not mince words when she “politely” requested her former boyfriend Mark Leviste to stop their communication lines.

Aquino shared on Instagram her direct message to Leviste, telling the politician that she does not want to stay in touch with him anymore.

Despite the fallout of their relationship, the two have been in constant communication and even saw each other, including their children, in the United States.

However, this might be the end for the two of them as Aquino felt that she no longer felt the need to inform Leviste about her life.

“Marc, aren’t you tired of the unanswered messages? It took me 2 weeks and a half to feel that I no longer really feel the need to keep communication lines open with you. Whatever is going on in my life or in yours, parang nawala na the desire for me to know what’s happening with you or for me to keep you informed,” Aquino told Leviste.

According to the embattled actress-host, she is currently devoting her time to reading a new book, the New York Times, and some magazines while she deals with her treatment abroad.

She went on to stress the people do grow apart and that she prefers serenity and peace.

“I want to remain polite, but this is really what happens when we are so far from each other – people really do grow apart. Thank you for keeping in touch BUT I’d really prefer if you don’t. It’s really a lot more peaceful now. And that's always been my prayer. Serenity & peace,” Aquino continued.

Aquino did not stop from sharing her message to the public after dropping another Instagram Story where she hinted at disagreement over making their relationship private.

“Was I asking for too much when I asked for our relationship to stay private? Mahirap ang pinagdadaanan ko - I don’t wish this to anybody,” she wrote.

Aquino said she has been trying to keep her life private as she battles several autoimmune diseases.

She also questioned the sincerity of the love given to her as she could not understand why he is not allowing her to have peace.

“Pasensyana po, I’ve been so careful about staying private – I never posted details. Ang problem nagising ako sa katotohanan na kung talagang minahal ako, at alam na sumuko na ko sa LDR, bakit hindi kinayang ibigay yung katahimikan na kailangan ko for my emotional wellness, lessened anxiety, and my chance for a peaceful healing journey?” Aquino added.

It was last July when Aquino admitted that she broke up with Leviste.

Early this year, she also confirmed that she has five autoimmune conditions already, which might increase to six.



