MANILA – Sad news for the Drag community and “Drag Race” fans in the country.

The much-anticipated “Werq The World” Tour of the hit series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” canceled their scheduled visit in the Philippines on Saturday.

In a statement released by Neuwave Events & Productions on its social media pages, they decided to cancel the “Werq The World” tour due to the continuous downpour brought by typhoon “Hanna” in the country.

The event was supposed to take place at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on September 3, Sunday.

“Your safety is our absolute priority. It breaks our hearts to come up with this decision, but due to the severe weather caused by Typhoon Hanna, and especially with potential typhoons on the horizon, we must CANCEL

“We take everyone's safety seriously, and we can't gamble with it.”

According to the production company, ticket refunds will be processed and further announcements will soon be released.

It was in March when the Voss Events announced the return of the concert tour in the country.

Some of the queens who were supposed to come were Jaida Essence Hall, Naomi Smalls, Rosé, and Yvie Oddly. They also teased that some of the queens from "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 would join the tour.



RELATED VIDEO