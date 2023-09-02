'Dirty Linen' cast wows fans in Sacramento, Houston

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Crowd of “Dirty Linen” fans turned out in California and in Texas for the two-day concert of the hit Filipino series in the U.S. from Aug. 26 to 27.

In Sacramento, the show’s cast wowed their fans at the Memorial Auditorium.

Prominent actors Tessi Tomas and John Arcilla, along with Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo and others, rendered song and dance performance and led games on stage.

Fans with VIP access, meanwhile, had a special meet and greet and a photo opportunity with the stars.

Auditions for ABS-CBN Entertainment’s artist-idol training ground Star Hunt Academy were also held during the event.

In Houston, the arena was electrified as the cast, known for their gripping performances on screen, took the stage in a departure from their dramatic roles.

The event also featured a performance from singer-songwriter Jed Madela, who marks his 20th year in the entertainment industry.

Fans were treated to a different side of their talents. Arcilla said many people are unaware of his singing background.

"I started singing at the [Cultural Center of the Philippines] in 1991," he said. "When I was young, I frequented amateur contests and I usually got the first place. Suddenly, during my adolescent stage, my voice changed quite a bit and that was the first time my voiced cracked during a concert."

Gutierrez, meanwhile, said being part of “Dirty Linen” left a lifetime of memories for her.

"It was bittersweet," said the actress, who played Alexa Salvacion. "We were watching it crying but at the same time. It was such a good ending for us."

One of the highlights of the event came from Madela, who wowed fans with the same energy and passion that they have come to expect from the artist.

Madela said he is grateful for the support of his fans and the incredible experiences he has had throughout his career.

"I decided to add more songs so our 'Kapamilyas' will not be short-changed," he added. "They went out of their way to come and see the show. I made it a point to make their time, money, and everything, worth it."

Marudo, meanwhile, who played Aidan Fierro, said he was satisfied with how things turned out for the characters in Dirty Linen.



"A lot of things could have happened at the end," he said in Filipino." I think the writers also had a hard time on how to put an end to the story. But I'm happy with what happened. All of the characters deserved what they got in the end."

The concert also featured local talents from Houston, who showcased their vocal abilities, and culminated in a grand finale.