Fans are treated to an immersive experience and memorable moments in a Sacramento event. Jon Santos/ABS-CBN

MANILA – After captivating the Filipino audience through the revenge-drama series “Dirty Linen,” the cast of the show captured the hearts of their many fans in the United States.

The lead stars of the recently concluded show starred in the “G! Kapamilya presents Dirty Linen sa America” at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California – showcasing their other talents aside from acting.

Before the main event, the cast members interacted with the Filipino community through a meet and greet where fans had the chance to take snaps with the likes of Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, Tessie Tomas, and John Arcilla.

Opening the main show was Kapamilya singer Jed Madela, who flaunted his vocal prowess much to the delight of the crowd present at the auditorium.

Arcilla packed up his fiery Carlos Fiero character and instead surprised the fans with his singing voice – thanks to his impressive theater background.

Not to be outdone was Marudo, who was successful in swooning the audience over, before Gutierrez also charmed the “Dirty Linen” fans.

The young loveteam of Diaz and Fedelin exuded chemistry when they took the spotlight via an endearing performance which combined singing and dancing.

Tomas, on the other hand, entertained the audience with her comedic timing and rapport with the crowd.

The show, of course, did not end without the “mata-mata” acting challenge – a style of acting that ‘Dirty Linen” etched to its viewers.

