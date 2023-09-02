MANILA - The 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) on Saturday unveiled its first lineup for the event that will be held in December at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Girl groups NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM and NMIXX, along with boy groups ZEROBASEONE and BOYNEXTDOOR will be attending the award ceremony, according to a report by Soompi.

This will be NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, and BOYNEXTDOOR's first visit to the Philippines.

Fast-rising K-pop girl group NewJeans are the hitmakers behind "Super Shy," "OMG" and "Hype Boy." LE SSERAFIM, which is Hybe's first Kpop Group, dropped its first full-length album, titled "Unforgiven" this May.

This will be the second time that NMIXX comes to the Philippines, as they recently concluded their world tour here when they had their concert at the New Frontier Theatre.

Korean media outlet StarNews, TONZ Entertainment and local production company PULP Live World will be organizing the event.

