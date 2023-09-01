Arnel Pineda, Lani Misalucha embark on US concert tour

Two of the most powerful voices of OPM – Arnel Pineda and Lani Misalucha – are teaming up anew to delight the Filipino-American community in the US this month.

MCY Entertainment with New Paradise Entertainment present “Arnel Pineda and Lani Misalucha: Live in Concert,” a series of shows in the biggest casinos in the US.

After their successful concert collaborations in the past years, Pineda and Misalucha are set out to bring world-class entertainment to Filipino-American audience with their most popular hits.

“One of my close friends, Yul Session, who works as a road manager for Arnel Pineda, approached me early of 2023 about an Arnel-Lani show idea,” Misalucha told ABS-CBN News.

“Until mid-part of May, Yul told me there was actually a producer who's interested in doing a casino series of Arnel-Lani concert. So we will see you guys in September.”

Pineda enthusiastically shared that their audience should get ready for exciting surprises and expect something new in this series, “We always go out of our comfort zone,” Pineda said. “We like challenges.”

“This concert series was actually the idea of my two friends – Yul Session and Bojie Yangco. They thought that its time for me and Lani to be together again in one stage.”

Pineda and Misalucha previously shared the stage in 2009, then performed again in 2012. In 2019, they did a North American tour.

“Four years have passed since the last time Arnel and I worked together onstage, so I’m definitely excited with this upcoming one and at the same time anxious with what it's like to perform again with Arnel,” she said.

Misalucha noted that the diversity of the audience abroad makes these shows different and exciting. Both artists are known for their wide vocal range and high-energy performances.

They are excited as ever to work with each other again and only have high praises for each other when asked about their working dynamics.

“I really have to match Arnel’s energy,” Misalucha said.

However, the Journey lead singer countered, “I need to be the one to match Lani’s enormous talent. The pressure is on me. I try my best to give my heart and soul to the audience when I perform.

“I’m so happy to perform the legacy of the band. Ganu’n din naman ang ibibigay ko sa kanila kapag kasama ko si Lani. I’m really looking forward what’s about to unfold on those casino’s stages.

“Of course, it feels good knowing that I’ll be sharing the stage with Lani, who’s one of the very best singers in the Philippines. I am such a big fan of hers. It’s an honor and a privilege every time that she generously shares the stage with me.”

Pineda and Misalucha recorded duets together in the past like "Maging Sino Ka Man." Although they are not anticipating any collaboration any time soon, they are both open to record another song together.

“I would love for us to throw something together again,” Misalucha said.

Pineda added: “Maybe along the way of our mini-tour, something might come up. We’ll see.”

Both artists cannot be any happier now that live concerts are back after two years with no performances onstage.

“The pandemic has greatly affected all of us,” Misalucha said. “People's lives were derailed. Businesses were hit hard and the music/entertainment industry was affected the most since it was not as we call it ‘essential.’

"Doing live performances recently makes me feel alive again. I’m just grateful that we were able to bounce back to what we love doing.”

Pineda disclosed: “Even halfway into the pandemic, me and Journey are already buried in it and performing for American fans. Scary and exciting at the same time knowing that you don’t know what could happen. Being exposed too early is kind of a roller coaster feeling.”

So what will be their repertoire this time?

“That’s for the audience to know when they decide to come. As for the musical director, it will be a collaboration between me and Lani.”

“Arnel and I are the ones working on the songs that we are going to put in our show that we hope will be enjoyed by our audience,” Misalucha shared. “I, of course, will do some of my hit songs and my signature ones.

“Also, we will include our collab recorded song, ‘Maging Sino Ka Man’ and the rest will have to be surprise for our audience to look forward to.”

Pineda attested their tandem is “unique” once they mount the stage and belt out those stratospheric numbers.

“Knowing Lani’s expertise is quite opposite to mine and yet, the good part about these upcoming shows that we are doing is, we are both flexible and big fans of the songs we are going to cover and perform for our audience.”

After his casino concert series with Misalucha, Pineda will wrap up his 2023 calendar of performances.

“I think I’m done for the rest of the year once these shows with Lani are done,” he admitted.

Misalucha, meanwhile, will fly out to UAE for a concert for the Filipino community in October. In November 11, she will be a guest on Filipino-American Symphony Orchestra concert in Los Angeles.

Then, she heads out to Cambodia on the last week of November. She has some more private, corporate and pocket shows in the US towards the end of the year.

Pineda and Misalucha will perform September 9, 7:30 p.m. at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California; September 10, 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Live in Sacramento, California; September 15, 8 p.m. at Graton Resort Casino at Rohnert Park, California; September 16, 8 p.m. Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant, Oklahoma; and September 23 at Margaret William Theater in New Jersey.

