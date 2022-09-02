WATCH: Ruffa Gutierrez attends graduation ceremony

MANILA -- Actress Ruffa Gutierrez took to social media on Friday to share a glimpse of her graduation ceremony at the Philippine Women's University (PWU).

The actress shared a TikTok video on her Instagram of the face-to-face ceremony held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

In the caption, the actress shared a quote from philosopher Lao Tzu ("A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”) and promised to post the official photos later tonight.

Gutierrez graduated with a degree in Communication Arts under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program of PWU.

She earlier announced that her educational journey will continue as she she is now officially an MA ComArts student.

Gutierrez, 48, is considered showbiz “royalty,” as she hails from a clan of celebrities that effectively put her and her family members in the spotlight starting at a young age.

She has been an actress since 1987, but rose to wider popularity when she represented the Philippines in the 1993 Miss World pageant. She placed second runner-up.

