Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel. Prime Video "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"

Being part of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,' Prime Video's biggest series to date, is something that greatly matters to Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

"It really does mean the world to me. I feel very lucky, very honored, and I take it very seriously because I know how meaningful this material is to so many people the world over, and I’m really excited about the prospect of this series having global reach because that’s something I’m really proud of," Addai-Robinson, who plays Queen Regent Míriel, said.

The original 'The Lord of the Rings' films and its stars are beloved worldwide and it’s a fact not lost on the cast of the new series.

Robert Aramayo as Elrond. Prime Video "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"

Robert Aramayo also shared how different his character is from Orlando Bloom's and how much he appreciated his role.

"[Elrond] is a very different elf than Legolas. He’s much younger" Aramayo noted. "I love Elrond. I’ve always been so intrigued about him, about the choices he makes, what came before him and the pressure of that, the fact that he’s a half-elf."

Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo. Prime Video "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"

The series is the first major project of young actor Tyroe Muhafidin.

He praised his costars from whom he learned a lot as well as the other talents his age with whom he shared this unique experience with.

"As great as it was working with a lot of experienced actors, it was also really refreshing to work with someone who’s just as experienced as I am and to go through the process of experiencing as massive set for the first time with someone," Muhafidin, who plays Theo, said.

The epic series, comprising of eight episodes, is set thousands of years before the events of 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' films.