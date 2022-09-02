Krystal Brimner gears up for new acting project

MANILA -- Young singer-actress Krystal Brimner is set to return to acting via a new teleserye.

"Acting is still one of my favorites pa rin. Never ko siyang hindi magiging favorite," Brimner said in an exclusive interview with Star Magic's Inside News.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"I have something upcoming and I can't really say what it is yet pero it is acting and I am really excited to start shooting and tell you guys what it's all about," she said.

"After my EP, there is something coming up and it's a teleserye. And I am really excited I can't say anything but that's all I can say."

Asked of her dream role, the Kapamilya artist said: "Mostly all my roles mabait or may pagka-tomboy. I think contravida would be different. Kasi some people think I already come off pretty strong, so I feel like if I were to be a contravida it would be quite perfect."

Right now, Brimner is focused on her music as she recently released her debut extended play (EP) "Let Me Be Me."

Brimner, a Filipina-Scottish talent, is known for her titular role in the musical "Annie" in 2016 and for being a member of the sing and dance trio Just A.S.K. with AC Bonifacio and Sheena Belarmino.

She started her showbiz career as part of the critically-acclaimed movie "Honor Thy Father," where she won the Best Child Performer award at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2015.

RELATED VIDEO